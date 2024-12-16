Pakistan to export skilled manpower to Bahrain, KSA

ISLAMABAD - Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export skilled and unskilled manpower to the Kingdom of Bahrain in the construction sector. An official source told APP, that in this regard OEC is collecting the documents from the interested candidates across the country till December 18, 2024. He said that already OEC exporting skilled workforce to around 40 countries of the world. He said that interested candidates could apply for the following job positions including Laboratory Manager, with BSc Engineering / B-Tech / Graduation / DAE Civil; Minimum 15 years of experience with relevant 5 years of experience. The Laboratory Manager (LM) will be responsible for managing laboratory staff and activities related to the laboratory. The LM is expected to oversee LS provide safety oversight of day-to-day lab and field operations and provide a safe work environment to anyone using the lab. He will guide and supervise lab and field staff, ensuring adherence to company policies and procedures. Laboratory Technician with 3 years of Diploma in Associate Engineering or at least a college degree in the science field Laboratory Technicians will be responsible for testing of materials like concrete, aggregate, soil, asphalt, blocks, etc.

Interested applicants can apply via OEC’s website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email:

helpdesk@oec.gov.pk

The applicant must submit/attach the deposited bank challan of Rs. 1000/- for the Laboratory Manager post and Rs 500/- for the Laboratory Technician post, generated during the online application submission.

Meanwhile, Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export medical professionals to Saudi Arabia.

An official source told APP, the medical professionals who meet the following prescribed qualifications and experience could apply for the jobs.

He said that interested job seekers must hold the Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine (MBBS) or equivalent from an accredited institution–(Essential), Completed HIMAA, ICD-10-AM/ACHI/ACS – Introductory Course – (Essential), Minimum of 4 (four) years of position-related experience or processor/auditor of insurance claims in a similar health institution or insurance company – (Essential).

The candidate must be under 50 years of age, male and female both can apply for jobs.

Interested applicants can apply via OEC’s website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email: helpdesk@oec.gov.pk

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online application submission. Closing date is, 16th Dec 2024.