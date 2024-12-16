Pakistan U19 Women suffer second defeat in Asia Cup

Pakistan endured their second consecutive loss in the ACC Under-19 Women’s T20 on Monday, falling to Nepal in a closely contested match.

Batting first, Pakistan managed 104 runs in their allotted 20 overs. The innings began on a shaky note, with opener Fizza Fiaz dismissed for a duck in the first over, trapped lbw by Nepal’s Puja Mahato. Ravail Farhan replaced her and contributed 13 runs before falling in the sixth over, caught by Mahato off a delivery from Riya Sharma.

The situation worsened as Areesha Ansari was bowled by Rachana Choudhary in the very next over after scoring just one run.

Facing early setbacks, Komal Khan and Maham Anees steadied the innings with a vital 41-run partnership off 50 deliveries. Komal top-scored with 38 runs off 43 balls before being caught by Krishma Gurung off Seemana KC in the 15th over.

Captain Zoofishan Ayyaz joined Maham Anees for a late surge, adding 30 runs off 29 balls. Ayyaz was dismissed in the final over, caught by Seemana off Mahato. Maham remained unbeaten with 29 runs off 38 balls.

Nepal began their chase confidently, reaching 23 runs before losing Sabitri Dhami to Fatima in the fifth over. Despite two run-outs—Sana Praveen in the seventh over and Sony Pakhrin in the 12th—Nepal maintained their momentum.

Jyotsnika Marasini fell for a duck in the 14th over, caught by Komal off Quratulain Ahsen. However, Nepal’s Puja Mahato anchored the innings with a match-winning 47 runs off 47 balls, leading her side to victory.

With this defeat, Pakistan remains at the bottom of Group A, having lost both matches so far—first to India and now to Nepal.