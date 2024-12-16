Pakistani fighters dominate Brave CF 92, outclass Indian rivals in Bahrain

Pakistani fighters delivered a stellar performance at the Brave Combat Federation 92, the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) event, held in Bahrain. The fighters cemented their dominance by defeating all five Indian opponents, marking a historic day for Pakistan in the international MMA arena.

The standout performance of the event came from Pakistan’s Rizwan Ali, who knocked out Indian fighter Srikant Shekhar in the very first round. This victory not only extended Rizwan’s undefeated record but also effectively ended Shekhar’s MMA career. Reflecting on his triumph, Rizwan declared, “This is not just my victory; it’s a win for Pakistan. I have proven that Pakistani fighters are second to none on the global stage.”

The momentum continued as Babar Ali secured his eighth career win by defeating India’s Mohammad Farhad in the bantamweight category. In the welterweight division, Abbas Khan outclassed Seth Rosario, while Ismail Khan emerged victorious over Yadvinder Singh in another bantamweight clash. Completing the sweep, Awan Aqib delivered a decisive win against Indian flyweight fighter Ehtesham Ansari.

The prestigious event, held in Bahrain under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, witnessed an extraordinary display of skill and determination from Pakistani fighters, who made their Indian counterparts taste defeat like never before.

President of the Pakistan MMA Federation, Umar Ahmed, hailed the fighters’ achievements. “Our fighters displayed remarkable skills and determination. They made the nation proud by dominating their Indian rivals. This is a monumental day for Pakistan MMA.”

The victories highlight the growing strength of Pakistani athletes in the MMA world, showcasing their dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. As concludes, Pakistan’s triumph highlights the country’s rising prominence on the global MMA stage and sets the bar high for future competitions.