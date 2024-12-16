Pakistani rupee posts marginal gain against USD

The (PKR) recorded a slight appreciation against the US dollar (USD) on Monday, the first trading day of the week.

During early trading hours, the PKR gained 0.04%, strengthening by 10 paisa to settle at Rs278.02.

Last week, the local currency saw a marginal decline of 0.04% or 11 paisa over five sessions, closing at Rs278.12 on December 13 compared to Rs278.01 on December 6.

On Friday, December 13, the rupee closed at Rs278.12, registering a gain of 11.19 paisa against the dollar, reflecting continued fluctuations in the exchange rate.