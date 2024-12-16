Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistani rupee posts marginal gain against USD

Pakistani rupee posts marginal gain against USD
Web Desk
7:23 PM | December 16, 2024
Business

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) recorded a slight appreciation against the US dollar (USD) on Monday, the first trading day of the week.

During early trading hours, the PKR gained 0.04%, strengthening by 10 paisa to settle at Rs278.02.

Last week, the local currency saw a marginal decline of 0.04% or 11 paisa over five sessions, closing at Rs278.12 on December 13 compared to Rs278.01 on December 6.

On Friday, December 13, the rupee closed at Rs278.12, registering a gain of 11.19 paisa against the dollar, reflecting continued fluctuations in the exchange rate.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1734324949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024