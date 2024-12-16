Monday, December 16, 2024
“A drop of water, if it could write out its own history, would explain the universe to us.” –Lucy Larcom

Past in Perspective
December 16, 2024
The Taj Mahal, an architectural marvel in Agra, India, stands as an enduring symbol of love and artistry. Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, it represents the pinnacle of Indo-Islamic architecture. This UNESCO World Heritage Site captivates with its ethereal beauty, crafted from gleaming white marble adorned with intricate carvings and ornate details. Its symmetrical design, complemented by lush gardens and reflecting pools, evokes a sense of serenity and grandeur. Revered for its historical significance and unparalleled beauty, the Taj Mahal continues to enchant millions worldwide, drawing visitors with its timeless elegance and romantic allure.

