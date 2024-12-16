PM names new Pakistan envoys to Switzerland, Egypt

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of Pakistan’s new ambassadors to Switzerland and Egypt. According to official sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accorded approval to a summary sent by the Foreign Ministry for the appointment of Marghoob Saleem Butt as Pakistan’s new envoy for Switzerland while Aamir Shaukat has been appointed as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Egypt. Aamir Shaukat is already serving as Pakistan’s ambassador to Switzerland based in Bern. He has completed his three-year term and is now being sent to Cairo as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Egypt. The post of ambassador in Egypt was vacant after the retirement of Ambassador Sajid Bilal three months ago. Marghoob Saleem Butt who is new ambassador for Switzerland is currently serving in the foreign ministry as the national coordinator of SCO. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to Canada Muhammad Saleem will be leaving for Ottawa next week. Saleem is currently serving as the additional secretary of administration. Pakistan’s current ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmed is expected to join Pakistan’s mission to the United Nations in New York as an additional permanent representative.

He will assume his responsibilities as regular PR in March after the retirement of incumbent ambassador Munir Akram. Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who has been made Pakistan’s new ambassador to France, is expected to leave for Paris in January 2025.

She is awaiting the approval of agreema from the French government.