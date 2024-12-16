PM Shehbaz Sharif marks 10 years since APS tragedy

On the 10th anniversary of the tragic Army Public School (APS) attack, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the loss of 144 innocent lives, including many young children, in one of Pakistan's most heart-wrenching tragedies.

Reflecting on the tragic day of December 16, 2014, Shehbaz Sharif condemned the ruthless and barbaric attack carried out by terrorists, which shook the nation to its core. "Today, as we mark the completion of ten years since this unforgettable tragedy, our hearts remain heavy with grief, and we shed tears of blood," said the Prime Minister. "This heart-wrenching incident continues to disturb our hearts, even after a decade."

He further described the attack as an assault not only on the children and teachers but on humanity itself. "The majority of those martyred were young children whose lives, dreams, and hopes were stolen from them in their infancy. This unimaginable cruelty and suffering will never be erased from our hearts," he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also honored the families of the victims, acknowledging the immense pain they endure. "The grief and pain of the families and parents who lost their loved ones in this horrific tragedy cannot be alleviated," he said.

The Prime Minister made it clear that the terrorist groups behind this attack, like the Khawarij and other enemies of Pakistan, have no affiliation with religion or social values. He emphasized that these cowardly attackers, driven by foreign enemies, target innocent Pakistanis for their malicious goals. "The entire nation stands united like a wall of steel against these cowards, and by God's will, we will remain resolute," Shehbaz Sharif stated.

The Prime Minister expressed admiration for the bravery of the students, teachers, and security forces who continue to defend Pakistan against all adversaries. "We salute the courage of our children and teachers, we pay tribute to them and their families, and we honor our security forces who are still courageously protecting the nation," he said.

In conclusion, Shehbaz Sharif called for a renewed commitment to building a peaceful and secure Pakistan, where no child would ever face such brutality again. "Let us pledge to ensure that no child ever walks to school in fear again, and that those who commit such injustices face the severest punishment," he urged. "We owe it to the victims and martyrs of this tragedy to make sure their lives were not in vain."

"We will never forget. We will never forgive."

Long live Pakistan!