PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq passes away

ISLAMABAD - Veteran politician and former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq passed away on Sunday following a prolonged illness. Siddiqul Farooq, who also served as Press Secretary to the prime minister, Chairman of the House Building Finance Corporation, and Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), was a respected leader within PML-N. Funeral prayers for the late leader will be held on Monday (today) at 11:00 am at H-11 Cemetery in Islamabad. Siddiqul Farooq was also a writer and journalist. The veteran leader was suffering from a prolonged kidney ailment. PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other leaders expressed their condolences on the sad demise of Siddiqul Farooq.

They all paid rich tributes to Siddiqul Farooq for his political services for the party.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over Farooq’s demise, stating, “The party has lost a sincere and astute politician. His services for the PML-N will always be remembered.” The Prime Minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate Irfan Siddiqui lauded Farooq’s courage and commitment and highlighted his steadfastness during challenging times. “He bravely fought against dictatorship and refused to turn against Nawaz Sharif, even in the most difficult circumstances,” Siddiqui noted.

Farooq, a seasoned journalist and author of two books, joined the PML-N in 1993 and remained loyal to the party throughout his life. He served as the press secretary to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.