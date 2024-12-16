Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq passes away

PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq passes away
NEWS WIRE
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Veteran politician and former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq passed away on Sunday following a prolonged illness. Siddiqul Farooq, who also served as Press Secretary to the prime minister, Chairman of the House Building Finance Corporation, and Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), was a respected leader within PML-N. Funeral prayers for the late leader will be held on Monday (today) at 11:00 am at H-11 Cemetery in Islamabad. Siddiqul Farooq was also a writer and journalist. The veteran leader was suffering from a prolonged kidney ailment. PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other leaders expressed their condolences on the sad demise of Siddiqul Farooq.

They all paid rich tributes to Siddiqul Farooq for his political services for the party.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over Farooq’s demise, stating, “The party has lost a sincere and astute politician. His services for the PML-N will always be remembered.” The Prime Minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Launching anti-polio drive, PM commits to eradicate virus forever

PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate Irfan Siddiqui lauded Farooq’s courage and commitment and highlighted his steadfastness during challenging times. “He bravely fought against dictatorship and refused to turn against Nawaz Sharif, even in the most difficult circumstances,” Siddiqui noted.

Farooq, a seasoned journalist and author of two books, joined the PML-N in 1993 and remained loyal to the party throughout his life. He served as the press secretary to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1734247625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024