Police rescue prominent businessman, minority youth in RYK operation

Rahim Yar Khan - In an operation, the Rahim Yar Khan Police safely rescued two abducted individuals — a prominent businessman and a youth belonging to Hindu community from the Katcha area.

The victims were recovered unharmed and without any ransom payment, marking a significant success in combating criminal activities in the region. The public has widely praised the police for their professionalism and dedication.

The incident occurred a few days ago when Usman Maqbool, owner of a renowned bakery in Sadiqabad, and Badshah Ji, a young member of the Hindu minority, were kidnapped by dacoits in the Katcha area. Responding swiftly, District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal formed a specialized task force led by DSP Bhong Saeed Ahmed and ASP Sadiqabad. The team included CIA in-charges Muhammad Saleem Dargah and Naqash Raza, along with SHOs from Bhong and Kot Sabzal police stations. The operation was personally supervised by DPO Gondal.

Based on credible intelligence that the abductees were being relocated, a targeted operation was launched in the Kashmore border area. Police teams equipped with armored vehicles, modern weaponry, and night vision equipment, supported by elite commandos, strategically moved into the identified location. As law enforcement closed in, the kidnappers, taking advantage of the darkness and surrounding crops, fled, abandoning the hostages. The police’s swift action ensured the victims were recovered safely without any payment of ransom. A subsequent search operation was initiated to apprehend the fleeing suspects. Upon their return to Sadiqabad, the police team was met with a celebratory reception from the victims’ families and the local community. Citizens and relatives gathered in large numbers to express their gratitude, presenting garlands to the officers and commending their efforts. DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the police team received widespread appreciation for their leadership and professionalism in ensuring the safe recovery of the abductees.

In a statement, DPO Gondal lauded the police teams for their exemplary performance and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to public safety. He emphasized that targeted operations against criminal elements in the Kacha region would continue until the area is entirely secure.