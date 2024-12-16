Polio’s Persistent Shadow

It is an enduring embarrassment that Pakistan, one of the few remaining countries battling polio, continues to grapple with a disease that should have been eradicated long ago. This failure not only undermines the country’s global standing but also imposes travel restrictions on its citizens. For a nuclear-powered nation, the inability to eliminate a preventable disease reflects poorly on its governance and priorities.

The recent uptick in polio cases, with positive samples emerging from several districts, underscores a deep-seated health crisis. The repercussions extend far beyond the immediate victims, as the virus cripples individuals and casts a long shadow on future generations. Yet, the government’s response remains lacklustre, with a heavy reliance on external funding to sustain eradication efforts. The World Health Organisation’s decision to terminate the contracts of polio officers in Khyber serves as a stark reminder that external support is not a permanent solution. It is high time the state takes responsibility for ensuring the continuity and effectiveness of such initiatives without leaning entirely on international donors. Amidst this dismal scenario, the efforts of field healthcare workers deserve recognition. These individuals operate in challenging environments, often at great personal risk, to reach the most vulnerable. The state must go beyond ad hoc measures and devise a more robust and strategic approach. This involves ramping up immunisation drives, addressing misinformation, enhancing security for workers, and building community trust. Campaigns should be accompanied by sustained public awareness initiatives to ensure greater participation.

Pakistan’s inability to eradicate polio is not just a healthcare failure—it is a national disgrace. It is time for the government to take full ownership and act decisively to eliminate this scourge. Anything less is a betrayal of its people and future generations.