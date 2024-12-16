Political tolerance crucial for socio-economic development: Experts

Peshawar - Political tolerance and respect for electoral mandates by government and opposition parties are widely considered crucial for socio-economic development, constitutional supremacy, and the thriving of democracy in the country.

“Political dialogue removes misunderstandings among political players and strengthens democracy while ensuring the smooth functioning of state institutions,” said Professor Dr. A.H. Hilali, former Chairman of the Political Science Department at the University of Peshawar. He described political tolerance as essential for democracy, adding, “Without it, a democratic system cannot flourish.”

Dr. Hilali highlighted that a permanent political divide, lack of communication, and intolerance hinder both political and economic development. He warned that continued accusations and blame games among politicians would make achieving political and economic stability extremely challenging. Democracy, he said, remains the best governance system globally, offering mechanisms for resolving socio-economic and political issues through dialogue and reconciliation.

He noted that political wrangling and the closure of dialogue channels had repeatedly derailed democracy in Pakistan. Recalling historical examples, Dr. Hilali said the absence of dialogue led to the dismissal of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government in 1977 and contributed to subsequent military takeovers, including the October 12, 1999, imposition of martial law.

Welcoming recent informal engagements between the government and opposition, he expressed hope for resolutions within a democratic framework. However, he emphasized that trust and acceptance of political mandates were essential for stability. He urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to withdraw its civil disobedience call for meaningful dialogue.

Ikhtair Wali, PML-N KP spokesperson, said his party strongly supports political dialogue. He credited the Charter of Democracy signed by former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto for paving the way for constitutional amendments and provincial autonomy. He criticized PTI for divisive politics and accused its leadership of damaging the economy and sowing discord through baseless accusations and premature assembly dissolutions.

Experts stressed that political reconciliation and dialogue are the only way forward, urging all political parties to prioritize the public’s well-being and resolve issues through democratic institutions.