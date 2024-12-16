Politics of violence harming national fabric

Peshawar - Since its inception, Pakistan has experienced various eras of political and democratic struggles against dictators, political hegemonic leadership, and foreign conspiracies, all aimed at keeping the nation intact and steadfast against all odds. This journey of struggles and turmoil—whether political or dictatorial—has left indelible imprints on our tumultuous political history, with political forces sometimes warring against each other and, at other times, uniting against dictatorial regimes.

The unwarranted exercise of democratic and dictatorial rule has not only disrupted the democratic process repeatedly but also hindered socioeconomic development in Pakistan, resulting in increased unemployment and a brain drain of youth.

Throughout these eras, there was some sense of sanity and tolerance in struggles, agitations, protests, and even political differences, except for scattered incidents of violence. However, in recent years, an onslaught of immoral assertions, below-the-belt criticism, and bitter mud-slinging has surfaced in our political landscape, with rival politicians hurling unethical allegations and using derogatory language against each other.

This tendency has not only badly damaged our social fabric but also ruined the ethical values of most youth, who are deemed to be the future of the nation. Unfortunately, many of these slurs were introduced to political workers by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

This haughty and arrogant segment of political struggle has fueled workers’ passions with an intolerant and insulting attitude, shrinking room for opposing viewpoints and promoting a culture of abuse, leading society to a breaking point.

“Politics of violence—characterized by long marches, sit-ins, street protests, and hooliganism—poses a significant threat to democratic governance,” remarked Prof A H Hilali, a retired educationist from the University of Peshawar. “Democracy derives its strength from people’s votes. In genuine democracies, political rivals outclass opponents through better performance, not violent protests, agitation rallies, and sit-ins.”

He said the developed nations achieved economic success by ensuring political stability and continuity of policies, rather than pursuing disruptive movements or bloody protests.

“Pakistan’s stained political history reflects a pattern of instability, often triggered by dissatisfaction with election outcomes. The country, blessed with abundant natural resources and a large population, has yet to realize its full economic potential due to the overthrow of elected governments,” Dr Hilali said.

“Irrational agitation politics, persistent political intolerance, and disrespect for electoral mandates have derailed democracy repeatedly,” he stated. “The absence of a strong constitutional framework during the early years of independence, and the subsequent accusations of election rigging by rival parties, have hampered the country’s democratic evolution.”

Referring to the PNA’s movement of the 1970s and the political chaos during the 1990s, when the successive governments of PPP and PML-N were dismissed on allegations of corruption and electoral manipulation, political uncertainty continued to prevail.

In 2014, a new chapter of political unrest unfolded when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) launched a long sit-in against the PML-N government, accusing them of rigging the 2013 general elections.

Although the allegations of electoral fraud against the PML-N government were dismissed by an independent commission led by former Chief Justice Nasirul Mulk, both PTI and PAT introduced a new trend of abusing, maligning, and slandering political opponents.

“The PTI founder did not learn from the country’s past grim political history and encouraged an assault on sensitive military installations on May 9 and the storming of the capital on November 24, utilizing public resources from KP’s provincial government,” remarked Ikhtiar Wali Khan, PML-N KP Information Secretary.

“The PTI leadership once again exploited workers’ sentiments for the fulfillment of its ulterior motives. Their violent approach to targeting state institutions and attempts to undermine the democratic process have severely damaged the national fabric.”

Wajid Ali Khan, former environment minister, also criticized the PTI leadership for telling lies and making false claims, describing their demands to revoke the 26th constitutional amendment and release Imran Khan as childish. “Only parliament can undo or pass a constitutional amendment, while the PTI leader was jailed on corruption charges, and only the courts can release him,” he said.

He urged the KP Chief Minister to focus on the province’s peace and development rather than wasting time and government resources on agitation politics. “When warring factions were assaulting each other in Kurram, the Chief Minister was busy with futile agitation.”

Wajid Ali questioned, “When PTI’s anti-corruption slogans were exposed after the billion-tree project, on what grounds is its leadership protesting to free the founder from jail without trial? The BRT is running at a loss, KP’s Ehtasab Commission is closed, and probes are starting into the billion-tree project. Does this mean their agitation is aimed at escaping accountability for all this corruption?”

Experts believe that repeated long marches and agitations have eroded public trust in political forces and democratic institutions. The irrational tactics of PTI leadership have not brought genuine change but have instead created political polarization and shaken the confidence of foreign investors.

As the people continue to hope for a strong democratic future and a prosperous Pakistan, political forces must mend their ways to realize this dream, avoiding unnecessary onslaughts and slander against political opponents, and preserving our noble political norms and ethics.