PPP, MQM were imposed on Karachi with help of Form 47: JI

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that trends of interest centric policies and changing election results — both very toxic and lethal to some extent — become new normal in the political arena.

The JI supremo expressed these views while addressing an annual convention of the party members at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Sunday evening. He said that the suppressing the opinion of people would lead the country to nowhere. This trend of changing election results is tantamount to insulting the democracy and the opinion of people, he added.

Further talking about rigging in the local and general elections, particularly in Karachi, he said that the Pakistan People Party has rigged the local government elections and managed to install the mayor of his choice. As a result, he maintained, the PPP exposed itself throughout the country.

Similarly, the PPP and the MQM were imposed on Karachi and Karachiites with the help of form 47. Subsequently, the form 47 become a matter of shame for both — those who were installed and those who installed.

He further said that protest is a democratic right of political parties and suppression of protest and people’s opinion would lead the country to nowhere. He added that the JI always supported the supremacy of justice, constitution and democracy.

Talking about the current issues, he said that the government will have to address the ongoing water and power crises. He said that the JI will continue its campaign against the government after the winter season if the chapter of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) is not closed and the benefit of saving is not transferred to consumers.

On the occasion, he said that so far two million new people came under the fold of the JI during the ongoing membership campaign.

He advised the JI members to double their efforts for preaching and also keep a check on their own self and add efforts to shape their personality.

On the political front, he advised the JI members to constitute people committees on the level of block code. He said that the connection between the political workers and common man was the real asset of political parties. JI Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar also addressed the members. On the occasion, reports of various departments of the JI, including Alkhidmat were presented before the members.