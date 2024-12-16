PPP not to join federal cabinet even in future, says Gilani

Senate chairman says amendment helped provinces to take ownership of health related affairs, needs.

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not a part of the federal cabinet before and will not be a part of the cabinet in the future as well. Talking to media in Islamabad on Sunday, Yousaf Raza Gilani said the People’s Party had reservations regarding negotiations going on with the PML-N and when something will be finalised, everyone will be informed accordingly.

Gilani said the written agreement that the government reached with the People’s Party should be implemented in letter and spirit. The solution to all political problems is negotiations and in a civilized world problems are solved only through dialogue, Gilani opined. The PPP leader maintained when a joint session of Parliament would be called an official notification will be issued.

Separately, addressing a Health Awareness and Recognition Seminar in Islamabad on Sunday as chief guest, Gilani said 18th Constitutional Amendment was instrumental in empowering provinces to take ownership of their health-related affairs, allowing for local solutions tailored to the unique needs of their populations.

He observed that the devolution of powers helped in creating a more inclusive, participatory framework for healthcare governance. “It is time to reaffirm our collective dedication to improving healthcare in Pakistan. Together, we can ensure that our people not only receive the care they deserve but also live in a society that values health as a cornerstone of its development”, the Chairman Senate said.

While addressing the participants, he recalled his tenure as Prime Minister, taking concrete steps to strengthen the healthcare sector, focusing on improving primary healthcare services and bridging the gap in access between urban and rural areas. He informed that government promoted public-private partnerships under his leadership to enhance resource mobilization and encouraged investments in human resource development to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals. “One of the most transformative milestones during that period was the 18th Constitutional Amendment”, he stated. He remarked that access to healthcare is not just a basic human right but also the foundation for national progress and in countries like Pakistan facing grave health challenges, we must advocate for preventative healthcare. He commended Tianshi International Pakistan for organizing the important event to raise awareness about critical health issues. He also assured that the Senate continues to prioritize discussions and oversee policies aimed at strengthening our healthcare system and removing barriers from accessing quality care. Today’s seminar is a testament to our collective resolve to raise health awareness and promote wellbeing, he added.

In closing, the Chairman Senate emphasized that Pakistan must unite for better healthcare, focusing on rural development and innovation. Both primary and secondary healthcare are crucial. Education, a legacy valued by my ancestors, is equally important. My father stressed the value of quality education, particularly at Bahauddin Zakariya College. With health and education now under provincial control, it is up to them to prioritize. Education drives progress, and we must equip our youth to compete globally.