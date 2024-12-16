Preparations for LRCA Inter-Zonal U-17 and U-15 tournaments enter final stages

LAHORE - Preparations for the Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Inter-Zonal Under-17 and Under-15 cricket tournaments have entered their final stages. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed has issued directives to the East, North, and West Zones of the association, outlining the process for team selection and tournament execution. Each zone has been instructed to select four teams each for both the U-17 and U-15 categories. A three-member selection committee will be formed for every zone, comprising a regional selector, a regional coach, and a zonal selector. The eligibility criteria for trials require U-17 players to be born on or after September 1, 2007, while U-15 players must be born on or after September 1, 2010. Players advancing through the trial phase will also need to pass a wrist test to secure their place in the teams. However, those who cleared the wrist test in the U-16 and U-13 tournaments last year will be exempt from this requirement. The tournaments will feature a total of 24 teams – 12 in the U-17 category and 12 in U-15 – competing in a league-based format. Players will be provided with free colored kits and refreshments, ensuring a professional environment. Matches will be played at premier venues under the supervision of qualified PCB match officials. A dedicated LRCA monitoring committee will oversee various aspects of the tournaments, including transparency, pitch quality, match official performance, and player facilities. Qualified coaches will be assigned to each team by the region, while team managers will be appointed by the respective zones, subject to final approval by the LRCA President. Top-performing players from these tournaments will be shortlisted for regional teams, which will compete in further matches. Outstanding performers in these matches will earn the opportunity to represent Lahore in national tournaments. Reflecting on last year’s success, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed highlighted the significant impact of age-group tournaments held under his leadership. These efforts propelled Lahore to the finals of the National U-16 Tournament and the Super Three stage of the U-13 competition. “The positive outcomes of last year’s self-supported tournaments have motivated us to enhance this year’s structure further. These events are vital for identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level, ensuring Lahore’s strong representation on the national stage,” Khawaja Nadeem remarked.