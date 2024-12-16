President Zardari reaffirms commitment to regional marine cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday underscored Pakistan's dedication to promoting regional marine cooperation and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean region. Speaking via video message at the third China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Blue Economy Cooperation, held in Kunming, China, President Zardari called for collective action to address climate change, pollution, and ecosystem degradation.

“Pakistan stands ready to partner with all stakeholders to promote marine cooperation and ensure that our region remains a bastion of peace, progress, and sustainability,” he said.

The forum, organized by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) and running from December 14 to 16, focuses on fostering collaboration in the maritime sector.

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts to boost the blue economy, President Zardari mentioned the National Maritime Policy, initiatives for sustainable fisheries and marine conservation, and the Living Indus Project aimed at ecosystem protection. He also emphasized Gwadar Port’s development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a regional trade hub.

President Zardari praised Pakistan's partnership with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, noting its contributions to technological advancement and marine conservation. He also lauded China’s Global Development Initiative and CIDCA’s focus on capacity building and support for island nations.

Expressing optimism, President Zardari said the forum would enhance economic cooperation and marine resource protection for future generations.