Professional beggars irk people

SARGODHA - Professional begging is increasing and remains unchecked in different areas across Sargodha, especially marketplaces and traffic signals. They roam the streets with fake medical prescriptions, asking for alms and a majority of them tell lies to win public sympathies. Beggars have also captured roads, parks, markets, traffic signals and other public places besides creating problems and hurdles for commuters. People on Sunday demanded authorities concerned to take action against them. They said an increasing trend of begging could also become a security threat. Beggars of all ages, including women and children, move freely to get money from people at different places, including markets, bazaars and bus terminals. People urged the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number is increasing day by day.
When contacted, a police spokesperson said the department takes strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.