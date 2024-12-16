Provisional results of MDCAT retest announced in Sindh

HYDERABAD - The provisional results of the Medical and Dental College retest have been announced in Sindh. Candidates can check their provisional results on the website. According to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the cut-off score for MBBS is 55 percent while the cut-off score for BDS programs is 50 percent. The results of the MDCAT 2024 retake test have been compiled on the basis of these cut-off scores. Candidates can submit their reservations on the provisional results of the MDCAT 2024 retake through email. The MDCAT 2024 retake test was held on December 8, 2024 in 6 cities of Sindh.