PTA chairman denies VPN blockade

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Maj-Gen (retd) Hafeezur Rehman asserted on Monday that no Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have been blocked in the country.

Addressing a press briefing in Islamabad, Rehman clarified, “We have not blocked any VPNs to date. While we possess the capability to do so, we have no intention of imposing such restrictions. We’ve simplified VPN registration by linking it to mobile phone numbers.”

During the event, PTA Director General of Commercial Affairs Arif Sargana presented the authority’s annual digital report, which showcased a 17% growth in the telecom sector despite ongoing economic challenges.

The report also celebrated Pakistan’s inclusion among the top 40 countries in global cyber security rankings and highlighted increased female participation in digital initiatives.

Rehman further revealed that over 33,000 VPNs have been registered in Pakistan, with registered users facing no barriers. “We only block services based on court orders or government directives,” he said, ensuring that fixed-line data services remained unaffected.

This announcement underscores Pakistan’s continued efforts to enhance digital accessibility and inclusion across the nation.