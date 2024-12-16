PTI to follow Imran’s decision on civil disobedience, says Gandapur

HAVELIAN - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has pledged to implement the decision of former prime minister Imran Khan regarding the civil disobedience movement in the country.

“The decision regarding starting civil disobedience movement in the country rests with Imran Khan, and whatever action he announces will be followed accordingly,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a press conference here on Sunday

He said that terrorism would be controlled in the province and emphasised that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the federal government. He noted that the KP government is also taking steps to improve the security situation and highlighted that its performance surpasses other provinces. He mentioned that even the IMF has recognised the efforts of the KP government.

Gandapur affirmed the province’s commitment to combating terrorism and acknowledged the sacrifices made in this fight.

He also stressed the importance of engaging in dialogue with Afghanistan, describing it as a neighbouring country now also recognised by the international community.