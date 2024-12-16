PU postpones exams amid widespread educational closures in Punjab

has postponed exams scheduled from December 16 to December 18, with a revised schedule to be announced later. The university did not specify the reasons for the decision.

The announcement follows a pattern of academic disruptions, including a postponement of exams on November 25 due to smog concerns. Students have expressed frustration over the recurring delays, citing the impact on their academic activities.

Meanwhile, public and private schools across Islamabad and Punjab were closed on Monday. While the Punjab School Education Department attributed the closures to the "prevailing security situation," notifications from the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi did not provide a specific reason for the holiday.

Rawalpindi's District Education Authority Chief Amanullah Khan confirmed the issuance of the holiday notice but stated, “We are not aware of the reason for the holiday.”

The disruptions have raised concerns among students and parents, as educational activities across the region continue to face challenges.