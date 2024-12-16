Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PU postpones exams amid widespread educational closures in Punjab

PU postpones exams amid widespread educational closures in Punjab
Web Desk
5:14 PM | December 16, 2024
National

Punjab University has postponed exams scheduled from December 16 to December 18, with a revised schedule to be announced later. The university did not specify the reasons for the decision.

The announcement follows a pattern of academic disruptions, including a postponement of exams on November 25 due to smog concerns. Students have expressed frustration over the recurring delays, citing the impact on their academic activities.

Meanwhile, public and private schools across Islamabad and Punjab were closed on Monday. While the Punjab School Education Department attributed the closures to the "prevailing security situation," notifications from the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi did not provide a specific reason for the holiday.

Rawalpindi's District Education Authority Chief Amanullah Khan confirmed the issuance of the holiday notice but stated, “We are not aware of the reason for the holiday.”

State Bank of Pakistan cuts key policy rate by 200 basis points to 13%

The disruptions have raised concerns among students and parents, as educational activities across the region continue to face challenges.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1734324949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024