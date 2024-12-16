Punjab dominates Quaid Interprovincial Games with stellar medal tally

LAHORE - Punjab emerged as the top-performing unit in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Interprovincial Games, hosted by PSB, at the Islamabad Sports Complex. The prestigious event has seen a total of 102 medals distributed among various provincial and regional units, comprising 34 gold, 34 silver, and 34 bronze medals.Punjab emerged as the top-performing unit, claiming a staggering 60 medals, including 26 golds, 28 silvers, and 6 bronze medals. Their athletes showcased exceptional skills across various sports, solidifying Punjab’s position as the dominant force in the games. The host unit, Islamabad, delivered an impressive performance, securing a total of 24 medals. This included 5 golds, 3 silvers, and 16 bronze medals, reflecting the region’s growing prominence in national sports. KP claimed 7 medals, consisting of 1 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Sindh secured a total of 6 medals, with 1 gold, 4 silvers, and 1 bronze. Balochistan stood out with 3 gold medals, showcasing their prowess in select categories. AJK managed to win 1 gold medal, while the teams from Gilgit-Baltistan, despite their spirited efforts, were unable to secure a medal in the competition. Speaking on the occasion, Director General of PSB Yasir Pirzada highlighted the significance of the Quaid-e-Azam Interprovincial Games in promoting sports at the grassroots level. “These games have played a pivotal role in promoting sports culture across the country, providing a platform for athletes from diverse regions to showcase their talents and hone their skills. The event is not just about competition but also about uniting the nation through sports,” remarked the DG PSB.

PUNJAB PLAYERS EXCEL IN VARIOUS EVENTS OF QUAID GAMES

Punjab male and female swimmers won 12 more gold medals on the second day. The girls team won 5 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals while boys won 7 gold and 6 silver medals. In weightlifting, Punjab’s three athletes - Malik Subhan Ali, Aizaz Sarwar Cheema and Hamza Arshad won gold medals in 54 kg, 61 kg and 67 kg category respectively. In the athletics event, Naveed Hasan of Punjab won a gold medal in high jump. In the 100 meters race, Kinza and Khadeeja of Punjab qualified for the final. In karate, boys and girls won gold in their respective kata team event. Punjab also has won the gold medal in the relay race. In wrestling, 8 wrestlers from Punjab qualified for the semi-finals. In the girls hockey league match, Punjab defeated Gilgit Baltistan by a huge margin of 17-0. DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhary was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the swimming event and awarded the medals to the winning swimmers and distributed the prizes. Talking on this occasion, DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhary said that new players are emerging from Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games. “There is no doubt that the performance of Punjab players is outstanding in this mega event”. Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum and Deputy DG PSB Shahid Islam were also present on this occasion.