Qualifiers shine as main draw line-up finalised in Kh Iftikhar Memorial Tennis

LAHORE - The final qualifying rounds of the men’s singles and boys’ U-18 singles categories were completed in the Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024. With intense battles deciding the qualifiers, the stage is now set for the main draw, which begins today (Monday) at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Courts, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore. In the men’s singles qualifiers, Imran Bhatti displayed remarkable resilience to outlast Mahir Nisar in a three-set thriller, 6-7(4), 6-1, 10-6. Faizan Fayyaz showcased his dominance with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory over M Shawal Azeem, while Hamza Ali Rizwan secured a commanding 6-0, 6-3 win against Zalan Khan. Other qualifiers included M. Yahya, who overwhelmed M. Mohsin Hasan 6-0, 6-0, and Ahmed Raza, who triumphed 6-2, 6-0 against Yasir Saleem. Abdul Basit had a hard-fought victory over Sikandar Hayat, winning 6-4, 7-5. Ahmed Ch and Usman Rafiq also advanced with convincing wins, 6-0, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-0, respectively. In the boys’ U-18 category, M Huzaima edged past Azan Shahid in a nail-biting tiebreaker, 9-8. Rogaan Noori outclassed Attiq ur Rehman 8-1, while Ahmed Raza advanced on a walkover against Salman. Muteebur Rehman registered a solid 8-4 victory over Aayan Noori, and Bilal Awais battled to overcome Hassan Ali 8-6. The round also saw strong showings from Mahd Shehzad, who advanced on a walkover, and Abdur Rehman, who blanked Aabdaar Ali 8-0. Razik Sultan displayed commendable skill in his 8-2 win against Umer Javed, while Ahmed Raza secured his second qualification match by walkover against Abdur Rehman Pirzada.

The qualifying players expressed immense pride in their performances and enthusiasm for advancing to the main draw of the tournament.

They paid heartfelt tribute to tennis legend Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad, acknowledging his enduring legacy in Pakistani tennis. Additionally, they lauded the visionary leadership of PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi for initiating such a prestigious event.

With its substantial cash prizes and competitive platform, the tournament is seen as a significant step towards elevating Pakistan tennis to new heights and promoting long-term growth in the sport.