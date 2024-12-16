Rawalpindi ATC indicts nine in May 9 GHQ attack case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Monday indicted nine individuals, including former federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari, in connection with the May 9 attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ). Other indicted individuals include Raja Rashid Khafeez, Khadim Hussain, Zakarullah, Azimullah Khan, Major Tahir Sadiq, Mehr Mohammad Javed, and Chaudhry Asif.

The court proceedings, conducted by Judge Amjad Ali Shah at Adiala Jail, also involved 14 cases related to the May 9 incidents. Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was transferred from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore to Adiala Jail for the hearing, though his indictment was postponed.

During the proceedings, the court recorded the attendance of the defendants and adjourned the hearing for 13 cases until January 6.

In a separate case concerning the GHQ attack, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, and former Punjab law minister Raja Basharat, among others, appeared before the court. PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present for the hearing.

The prosecution filed a petition seeking the cancellation of bail for 23 individuals, including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, for repeated absence from the hearings. The court subsequently issued notices to all the accused and adjourned this hearing until December 19.