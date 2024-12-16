Monday, December 16, 2024
Regional Blood centre to organise blood donation camp at NUML today

NEWS WIRE
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  - The Regional Blood Center (RBC) will organize a blood donation camp at the National University Of Modern Languages (NUML) Hyderabad campus on 16th December (Monday). According to details, a blood donation camp was being organized in collaboration with Indus Hospital and Blood do Zindagi Bachao foundation and SRS, Chairman and founder Blood do Zindagi Bachao foundation Rashid Ali  Rajput informed here  that the purpose of blood camp was to help patients admitted in Civil Hospital and other health centers in the city.  

