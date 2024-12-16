Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Saif vows to seek justice for blood of martyrs

Saif vows to seek justice for blood of martyrs
NEWS WIRE
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr Saif has demanded that the “illegitimate government” should explain why shots were fired on November 26. In a statement, Barrister Saif announced that prayer ceremonies would be held on Sunday to honour the martyrs of D-Chowk, with the main event taking place at Bagh-e-Naran, Hayatabad, Peshawar. He vowed to seek justice for the blood of the martyrs, ensuring accountability for every drop of blood. He emphasised that the sacrifices of unarmed workers would not go in vain. Barrister Saif criticised the Sharif family, accusing them of a history of shedding innocent blood for political power.

He referred the Model Town tragedy, where pregnant women were shot directly, alleging that such actions have been a recurring practice to extend their rule.

Barrister Saif concluded that the sacrifices of unarmed workers would pave the way for the restoration of constitutional law in the country.

Launching anti-polio drive, PM commits to eradicate virus forever

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1734247625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024