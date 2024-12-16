SAU announces first merit list for undergraduate programs

HYDERABAD - Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has announced the release of the first merit list for Undergraduate Degree Programs for the academic session 2024-25. The merit list includes provisionally selected candidates from all faculties at the Main Campus, the Information Technology Center, the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, the Khairpur College of Agricultural Management and Sciences, and the Umerkot Campus. As per the university’s official notification, selected candidates are instructed to download the online bank challan from the E-Portal and deposit the prescribed fee. Additionally, they must submit their registration forms along with original documents and photocopies to the Directorate of Admissions by 27th December 2024. Candidates failing to complete the registration process within the given timeline will forfeit their admission, and their seats will be allocated to the next eligible candidates on the merit list.