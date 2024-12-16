Selena Gomez takes off diamond ring in first outing after engagement

LOS ANGELES - Selena Gomez was spotted without her engagement ring just days after her surprise announcement sent social media into a frenzy. According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Only Murders in the Building star arrived at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, noticeably sans her marquise-cut diamond ring, which she flaunted in her engagement reveal earlier this week. It is pertinent to note that the Calm Down hitmaker’s ring-free outing comes just two days after her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, proposes to her following their year-and-a-half-long romance. On Wednesday, December 11, the record producer proposed Selena, 32, in a romantic nighttime picnic setting, complete with her favourite Taco Bell. She quickly shared the happy news with fans in an Instagram post featuring her estimated $200,000 engagement ring in the cover photo. The carousel also included pictures of the newly engaged couple celebrating their special moment. Shortly after the ring wowed the fans, Jeweler Laura Taylor shared insights about the stunning piece with MailOnline.

“Benny’s choice of engagement ring for Selena is an exquisite and timeless design, perfectly suited to her style,” she explained. “The ring features an incredible marquise-cut diamond at itscentrer, estimated to be around 8 carats, set on a yellow gold pavé band.” For the unversed, Gomez went Instagram official with Blanco on December 15, 2023, following a slew of romance rumours.