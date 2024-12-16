Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Seminar on immigration laws held for individuals willing to move abroad

Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Superior Consulting Global organized a seminar on immigration the other day to raise awareness about immigration laws. The seminar focused on empowering Pakistani aspirants to achieve their dreams of a better future abroad, said a communique issued here Sunday. The event brought together skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and families eager to explore immigration possibilities for destinations like Canada, Australia, the UK, and the USA.  The insightful sessions were led by Adil Ismail, a senior immigration, along with his team.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1734247625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024