Session held to mobilise support for anti-polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A community engagement session, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower, Kashmir Khan, was conducted to mobilize support for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the area.

The session was attended by tribal chiefs, including Malak Tariq, Malak Said Ullah, Malak Sana Ullah, Malak Serat Khan, and Malak Abid Ullah, along with village secretaries, the district health officer, and a core member of DEOC.

During the session, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) emphasized the importance of collective efforts to ensure the success of the campaign. The participants were briefed on the objectives of the drive and the need for community collaboration.

It was decided to establish Tehsil-level committees led by Tehsildars. These committees will include local elders, village secretaries, and partner staff to maximize vaccination coverage and address any challenges during the campaign.