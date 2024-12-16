Monday, December 16, 2024
Shopkeepers increase LPG price by Rs10 in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024
KARACHI  -  Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) users’ problems increased further as shopkeepers have increased LPG price by Rs10 per kg to Rs290 per kg in Karachi.

According to report, LPG is being sold at a price of Rs36 per kg higher than the official price while OGRA has fixed the official price of LPG at Rs254 per kg.

In this regard, shopkeepers blamed that marketing companies have increased the prices while citizens hold the government and profiteers responsible.

Citizens complained that after chicken and vegetables, now LPG is also available at an arbitrary price and the poor are being deprived of all kinds of necessities of life.

