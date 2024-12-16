Shri Atma Ram Ji’s Samadhi, a religious site and historical heritage

LAHORE - Shri Atma Ram Ji’s Samadhi is not only a religious site but also a valuable part of Pakistan’s historical heritage. This building serves as a memorial to Acharya Vijay Anand Suri, a renowned Jain monk, also known as Atma Ram Ji, said a press release issued here on Sunday. Atma Ram Ji was born in 1837 in the town of Lehra in Punjab. He belonged to a Brahmin family and later moved with his mother to Hoshiarpur, where he embraced Jainism and devoted his life to its promotion. He established Jain temples across Punjab and converted thousands to the teachings of Jainism.

Atma Ram Ji’s life had many significant milestones. He spent the best years of his life spreading Jainism and establishing many important religious sites for his followers. After his passing, his disciples built this Samadhi to enshrine his remains, ensuring his spiritual and religious significance would live on. The building not only represents the importance of Jainism but also holds immense historical value. Its architectural design, dome, carvings, and ancient flooring have made this site a remarkable historical landmark.

The building’s ancient structure, its dome, carvings, and other features have been preserved with modern expertise to maintain its original beauty. To restore this historical monument, a team of experts from Evacuee Trust Property Board undertook the task, carefully restoring its original design and features. During this process, ancient construction techniques were used in line with modern standards to ensure that its historical integrity was maintained. This building is no longer just a historical structure, but each room, wall, and corner bears witness to the effort made by the government of Pakistan and the Evacuee Trust Property Board, which worked together to protect and restore it. The aim of this restoration was not only to preserve Jainism’s history but also to present this monument in a new light for the world to see. After the restoration, not only Jain followers have a secure place to practice their beliefs, but the monument itself has been revived as an essential part of Pakistan’s history.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board has taken full responsibility for the protection of this site, ensuring that no illegal encroachments occur. This comprehensive protection plan is a milestone in preserving Pakistan’s historical heritage. During this process, an important agreement was reached between Walled City and Evacuee Trust Property Board to further renovate the building, enhancing its beauty and historical significance. This agreement aims to not only protect the structure but also bring its history to an international audience, so that visitors from around the world can understand its importance. Under the leadership of the government of Pakistan and Evacuee Trust Property Board, the restoration of this historical monument has provided an important opportunity not only for Jain followers but also for the protection of minority rights. Visitors to this site can now practice their religious rituals freely and with peace of mind, without encountering any difficulties.

The restoration of this building has highlighted the importance of preserving historical heritage, not only in Gujranwala but across Pakistan.