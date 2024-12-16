Sindh CS for ensuring success of anti-polio campaign

Hyderabad - Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Haider Shah, has directed concerned officials to ensure the success of the upcoming seven-day polio eradication campaign, starting on December 16.

Chairing a review meeting on the readiness of the Divisional Polio Task Force at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah emphasized the need for concerted efforts to eradicate polio from the province.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razak Dharejo, SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali Lanjar, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, DHO Hyderabad, WHO Focal Person, and other stakeholders. All Deputy Commissioners of the division participated in the meeting via video link.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Bilal Ahmed Memon, briefed Chief Secretary Sindh on the preparations for the anti-polio campaign. Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah stressed that all officials, from UCMOs to Deputy Commissioners, should be aware of the challenges faced by polio workers.

“The Union Councils are our basic level, and team coordination strengthens a district,” he said. “It is essential for polio workers at the Union Council level to be properly trained. Lack of training may hinder the success of the polio campaign,” he added.

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider directed officials to ensure that polio eradication officers at the UC level monitor polio teams and train them to have sufficient knowledge for comprehensive briefings during monitoring visits.

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon said that preparations for the current polio campaign are more comprehensive than in previous campaigns. All Deputy Commissioners, DHOs, and police officers have been briefed on the preparations.

The Commissioner added that Mukhtiarkars and ACs at the union level are fully cooperating, but vaccination teams still require training to address complications encountered during the polio campaign.

According to Commissioner Hyderabad, 17 polio cases have been reported across Sindh, with three cases confirmed in Hyderabad Division. There is an urgent need to address the persistent poliovirus cases.