South Korean top court to begin trial of impeached President Yoon on Dec. 27

South Korea’s Constitutional court will hold the first hearing of impeachment review of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 27.

The judges of the top court met on Monday, examining the successful impeachment motion passed by the parliament, and decided to hold the preliminary hearing on Dec. 27, Yonhap News reported.

Yoon, 63, was suspended from office on Saturday after the National Assembly passed the motion, suspending him from duties over his short-lived declaration of martial law on the night of Dec. 3. The administration is currently run by acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Six of the nine members of the top court must back the impeachment motion to remove Yoon from office, and the court has 180 days to make a decision.

Yoon’s powers can be restored if the top decides against the impeachment.

The hearings are held publicly, which the embattled prosecutor-turned-politician must attend in principle.

Yoon also faces treason and insurrection charges, among others, and is expected to be summoned by a joint investigation unit on Wednesday.

He already refused to attend questioning by prosecutors on Sunday. The prosecutor's office again sent summons to Yoon's office and residence, which were not physically received by his officials.

The joint team is being led by the police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the Defense Ministry's investigation unit. He will be questioned on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

Earlier in the day, the ruling People Power Party chairman, Han Dong-hoon, stepped down, apologizing to the people over what the main opposition Democratic Party has described as “self-coup” by Yoon.