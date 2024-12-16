Stakeholders’ consultation is an important step in registration of madrassahs: Governor

KARACHI - Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday met the Chancellor of Al-Ghazali University Mufti Abdul Raheem at Governor House. In the meeting, registration of madrasahs, services of scholars and other matters of importance were discussed. The governor said that the government would take any action only after an agreed plan of action.

Mufti Abdul Raheem said that the registration of madrasahs was a sensitive issue in which stakeholders’ consultation was an important step. Governor Tessori inaugurates season 4 of Karachi Tape-ball Premier League

Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated season 4 of the Karachi Tape-Ball Premier League (KTPL) at Moin Khan Academy. Eight teams are participating in this premier league. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Karachi Tape ball Premier League, the Sindh Governor said that the Premier League will continue from December 14 to December 29. ‘I am supporting all teams including Karachi Knight in this Premier League’, he remarked.

He said that the event was showing that the city was returning towards lights. “Like this ground, now this city will also be decorated”, he said.