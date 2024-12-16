State Bank of Pakistan cuts key policy rate by 200 basis points to 13%

The (SBP) reduced its key policy rate by 200 basis points to 13% on Monday, marking the fifth consecutive cut since June, as headline inflation decreased to 4.9% year-on-year in November 2024.

The new rate will be effective from December 17, 2024, according to the SBP's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). This decision follows a trend of aggressive cuts this year, positioning Pakistan's easing cycle among the most notable in emerging markets, excluding exceptions like Argentina.

The MPC attributed the decline in inflation primarily to a drop in food prices and the waning effects of the November 2023 gas tariff hikes. However, it noted that core inflation remains stubbornly high at 9.7%, with inflation expectations for consumers and businesses continuing to fluctuate. The committee forecasted that inflation could remain volatile before stabilizing within the target range.

Pakistan's economic recovery is supported by a $7 billion facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was secured in September. Analysts had anticipated the 200 basis points reduction, following a sharp decline in inflation to 4.9% in November, which was significantly lower than last year's high of around 40%.