Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

State Bank of Pakistan cuts key policy rate by 200 basis points to 13%

State Bank of Pakistan cuts key policy rate by 200 basis points to 13%
Web Desk
5:21 PM | December 16, 2024
Business

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reduced its key policy rate by 200 basis points to 13% on Monday, marking the fifth consecutive cut since June, as headline inflation decreased to 4.9% year-on-year in November 2024.

The new rate will be effective from December 17, 2024, according to the SBP's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). This decision follows a trend of aggressive cuts this year, positioning Pakistan's easing cycle among the most notable in emerging markets, excluding exceptions like Argentina.

The MPC attributed the decline in inflation primarily to a drop in food prices and the waning effects of the November 2023 gas tariff hikes. However, it noted that core inflation remains stubbornly high at 9.7%, with inflation expectations for consumers and businesses continuing to fluctuate. The committee forecasted that inflation could remain volatile before stabilizing within the target range.

Two fire incidents in Islamabad spark concern

Pakistan's economic recovery is supported by a $7 billion facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was secured in September. Analysts had anticipated the 200 basis points reduction, following a sharp decline in inflation to 4.9% in November, which was significantly lower than last year's high of around 40%.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1734324949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024