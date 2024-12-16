Sufi Night held at Alhamra Open Theatre

LAHORE - The Art and Culture Forum (ACF) and the Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) jointly hosted a Sufi Night at the Alhamra Open Air Theatre on Sunday. The event featured renowned Qawwal Nadeem Jameel Khan alongside other acclaimed performers who delivered captivating Sufi compositions, receiving high praise from the audience. The evening was attended by ACF Chairman Rao Dilshad Ali and PUCAR Executive Director Muhammad Tanveer Majid, along with a large number of citizens. During the event, both dignitaries spoke about the successful collaboration between ACF and PUCAR. They expressed gratitude to everyone involved in making the event a success and highlighted the significance of Sufi teachings of peace and harmony in today’s society. They emphasized that Sufi music serves as a bridge that connects hearts and souls. The Chairman and Executive Director also pledged to continue promoting art and supporting artists. They announced plans to organize more Sufi Nights in the future to showcase and celebrate the talents of performers.