Monday, December 16, 2024
Two children burnt to death in Angola Mountain blaze

December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MOHMAND  -  A man along with two children were burnt in a fire that erupted on the Angola Mountain in the Danishkol area of Tehsil Pandiali, Rescue1122 reported on Sunday. A man, Badshahi Khan, along with two children, was badly burnt in a mysterious fire that erupted at Danishkol mountain in the Lower Sub-Division Tehsil Pindiali. Both of children named Shehla 13 and Waris 14, died on the spot due to burn injuries, while the father was shifted to Peshawar in a precarious condition. A huge fire had also erupted in the Shati Kor Torgat mountain area of Tehsil Halimzai.

 The blaze consumed a significant portion of the mountain, destroying valuable grazing land for local livestock. Authorities are investigating the causes of both fires.

