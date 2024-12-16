Two fire incidents in Islamabad spark concern

Two separate fire incidents in Islamabad on Monday raised concerns among residents, though swift action by rescue teams prevented significant damage.

The first fire occurred in a house in the F-7/2 sector, reportedly caused by a short circuit. Household items were destroyed, and one person sustained injuries. The injured individual was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment.

In the second incident, a fire broke out at Jamil Sweets in the Blue Area, also due to an electrical short circuit. Fire brigade teams, IESCO officials, and local police responded promptly, ensuring no casualties occurred and successfully extinguishing the blaze.

Authorities are investigating both incidents to determine precise causes and explore measures to prevent future fires.