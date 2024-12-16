Monday, December 16, 2024
US says in contact with new Syria rulers

December 16, 2024
DAMASCUS  -  The United States said Saturday it had made contact with Syria’s victorious Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels, as Western and Arab states along with Turkey jointly voiced support for a united, peaceful Syria.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comment on “direct contact” with the HTS rebels came despite the United States having designated the group as terrorists in 2018.

While Blinken and other diplomats held talks on Syria in Aqaba, Jordan, Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus, nearly a week after the Islamist-led rebels toppled president Bashar al-Assad --and 12 years after Ankara’s diplomatic mission was shuttered early in Syria’s civil war. “We’ve been in contact with HTS and with other parties,” Blinken told reporters, without specifying how the contact took place. Ankara has been a major player in Syria’s conflict, holding considerable sway in the northwest, financing armed groups there, and maintaining a working relationship with HTS, which spearheaded the offensive that toppled Assad. In a joint statement after the meeting in Jordan, diplomats from the United States, Turkey, the European Union and Arab countries “affirmed the full support to the Syrian people.

