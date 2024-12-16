Vehicle Oversight

The plan to revamp Sindh’s vehicle inspection and certification system is a commendable step. It reflects an overdue recognition of the hazards posed by unchecked and poorly maintained vehicles on our roads. With urban centres like Karachi enduring a growing number of traffic-related incidents, this initiative has the potential to enhance road safety and reduce fatal accidents significantly.

Karachi’s streets have become a perilous battleground for drivers and pedestrians alike. From smoke-belching vehicles contributing to environmental degradation to the alarming frequency of accidents caused by mechanical failures, the absence of a robust inspection mechanism has long been a glaring oversight. The recent tragedy involving an overturned vehicle plunging off a bridge is a grim reminder of what unchecked vehicular conditions can lead to—avoidable loss of life and infrastructure damage. To ensure maximum impact, the focus of these inspections must start with public transport and local buses. These vehicles, which are often poorly maintained and recklessly driven, are disproportionately responsible for fatal crashes and daily commuter safety risks. If the government is serious about addressing this issue, these fleets must be prioritised for stringent inspection and certification.

However, it is critical that this initiative not be reduced to a knee-jerk reaction to a tragic event. Too often, such plans are launched with fanfare only to fade into oblivion after the initial momentum subsides. This must be institutionalised as a long-term policy, implemented consistently as a standard operating procedure (SOP) across the province. Periodic reviews and upgrades to the system will also be essential to maintain its effectiveness.

If executed with diligence, this revamped inspection system could be a game-changer, setting a precedent for other provinces and creating safer roads for all. It is time Sindh proves that it values lives over complacency.