VPNs and Protests

In a country already suffering from economic and political crises, survival has become increasingly difficult for its citizens. Pakistan is losing its talented youth, who are relocating abroad in search of better opportunities, while those who choose to stay behind and make a difference are unable to do so due to government-imposed restrictions that hinder entrepreneurial progress.

Under the current political climate, attempts to block Wi-Fi and restrict access to VPNs have severely impacted the work of many freelancers seeking assignments from international clients. It is clear that limiting access to Wi-Fi does not stop non-political activities, much like the roadblocks created by containers, which can easily be removed. Thousands suffer due to such constraints, including freelancers and patients who are left stranded on roads blocked by containers.

Who can we blame, if not the misguided minds behind these ill-conceived solutions aimed at curbing protests, which not only tarnish the country’s image and economy but also cost human lives?

IFRAH SHAHBAZ,

Islamabad.