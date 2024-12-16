Water supply to be suspended in Karachi areas due to pipeline burst

KARACHI - Karachi’s water supply will be disrupted for three days starting Monday, as repair work is scheduled on an 84-inch diameter water line on University Road.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) spokesperson confirmed that the repair work on the key pipeline will take up to 72 hours.

The corporation is aiming to restore water supply by Wednesday evening. The city receives 650 million gallons of water daily, but the repair work will cause a shortfall of 150 million gallons, with 500 million gallons continuing as usual.

The repair will affect several areas, including Lyari, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town, and Old City. However, the parallel pipelines will continue to supply water, ensuring minimal disruption. The CEO of KW&SC visited University Road to inspect the line, ensuring the work proceeds efficiently. The officials have been instructed to expedite repairs, with work continuing round the clock to meet the deadline.

Residents are urged to store water in advance and use it wisely during the disruption to avoid any inconvenience. Few days ago, it was reported that water crisis has returned to haunt residents in most neighbourhoods of the metropolitan city as the 84-inch water pipeline, which was damaged during development works and repaired only eight days ago, has started leaking again.

KWSC started fresh efforts to ensure water supply to the city of nearly three million people. A KWSC meeting has been called on Thursday which will decide on whether the repair work will involve shutting off the water temporarily or maintaining supply.

The initial problem began on Dec 3, when the pipeline ruptured at two locations due to the ongoing Red Line construction, causing a major disruption to water supply.

The repair work lasted for eight days, during which over 2.5 billion gallons of water could not be delivered to the city, resulting in widespread shortages.

Although the supply was restored after the repairs, a new leak has now been detected, causing water to accumulate in a pit. There are concerns that the leakage may worsen over time, further exacerbating the situation.

During the previous crisis, Karachi residents spent over Rs3 billion purchasing water to meet their needs. With the possibility of another major water shortage looming, citizens may once again face challenges in securing a reliable water supply.