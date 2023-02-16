Share:

KHANEWAL - A robber was held while two of his ac­complices were reported to have fled during a police encounter in the limits of Kabir Wala po­lice station here Tuesday night. The police said three unidentified bur­glars were busy in rob­bing at Hajipur Road near Rangpur Bridge. On re­ceiving call at 15, police raided under SHO of the police station. Upon see­ing police, the robbers resorted to blind firing. The police opened fire in self-defence, as a re­sult of which two accused fled while firing and one of the robbers jumped into the canal. The police team arrested the injured robber with help of the locals from Inayatpur, a nearby location of the ca­nal. The arrested robber was identified as Qaiser Khokhar who alongwith accomplices in Kabir Wala and surround­ing areas used to block roads with tree branches and steal valuables from the people at gunpoint. Search for the rest of the two robbers was under­way, the police said.