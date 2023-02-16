Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned film music director Abdul Rasheed Attre, also known as Rasheed Attre, was a Pakistani film score composer who was remembered on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary on Wednesday. Rasheed Attre was born in Amritsar on February 15, 1919.

Rasheed acquired his initial music lessons from Khan Sahib Ashfaq Husain. Sharp enough in the field of learning music, Rasheed soon mastered the musical instruments in general and tabla in particular. In the early 1940s, Rasheed decided to consolidate his efforts towards music composition and started his music career at Mahishori pictures, Lahore, where he composed two songs for the film Pagli.

The rest of Pagli’s songs were composed by Ustaad Jhanday Khan. Rashid Attre was selected as the music director to compose songs for the Bombay Talkies’ first Muslim social film Nateeja (1947). After the partition, he migrated to Pakistan with his family in 1948. Rashid Attre used playback singers Zubaida Khanum and Naseem Begum in the early years of his career in Pakistan.