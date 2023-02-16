Share:

FAISALABAD -The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the initial list of candidates, who submitted their nomination papers for by-polls in NA-107 Faisalabad-VII, here on Wednesday. According to the list, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Nazia Khuram, Ashfaq Hus­sain, Hafiz Bahadar Ali, Zu­lifqar Ali, Munawar Fayyaz Sunny, Khuram Ejaz, Muham­mad Mushtaq, Sardar Muham­mad, Ali Raza, Younis Suleman, Rana Ali Raza, Zeeshan Babar and Malik Muhammad Tan­veer filed their nomination papers.

The polling in the con­stituency would be held on March 19. The scrutiny of papers would be held on February 18, while the final list would be displayed on March 1.