LAHORE - Polio teams continued to visit house-to-house to vaccinate children against the crippling polio disease as the special polio campaign entered third day on Wednesday. So far more than 2.1 mil­lion children have been vaccinated in the campaign in all the five districts. In Lahore alone more than 0.8 million chil­dren have been vaccinated. While in Fais­alabad, Multan, Sheikhupura and Mian­wali, 0.6 million, 0.5 million, 0.1 million and 2,000 children have been vaccinated respectively. The campaign will continue for seven days in mega districts like La­hore and Faisalabad. While in other three districts, the campaign will continue for five days. All union councils of Lahore and Faisalabad have been included in the campaign. While in rest of the districts, the campaign is being held in selected union councils. On Wednesday, the head of the polio programme in Punjab trav­elled to Sheikhupura to monitor polio campaign. During his day long mission he visited a fixed site in Sharaqpur Khurd and met with polio teams as well as su­pervisors. The EOC head also visited a nomadic settlement and checked status of vaccination. The Punjab polio pro­gramme head checked marked fingers of children to ensure that all children are vaccinated. Speaking to the polio teams, Mr Khizer Afzaal reiterated that workers needed to focus on high-risk mobile com­munities so that no child was missed. “Environmental samples in Lahore have tested positive. Considering the large-scale population movement between La­hore and Sheikhupura, the teams need to be alert and focus their energies on vac­cination of children belonging to mobile communities who are vulnerable and at the same potential virus carriers”, un­derlined the EOC coordinator. He also called upon polio teams to stay alert on transit points. During the visit Mr Khizer Afzaal checked status of vaccine stored in the cold chain equipment. He instructed the teams to avoid vaccine wastage. At the same time, the EOC head added, that children should not be under-immunized as this could make the entire vaccination exercise futile. He also checked the

The Punjab EOC further stressed that considering the virus circulation, ev­eryone involved in campaign needed to make sure that campaign quality was not compromised