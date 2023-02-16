Share:

Rawalpindi - Two additional district and Session Judges rawalpindi and islamabad Syed Muhammad ilyas and Muhammad Haroon paid a visit to adiala Jail here on wednesday.

The judges were received by Superintendent of adiala Jail asad warraich, deputy Superintendent Malik Muhammad akram and other staff upon their arrival. during the visit, the judges inspected kitchen, women ward, juvenile ward and other barracks wherein they also listened to the problems of inmates.

The judges also visited the jail hospital and expressed their satisfaction over medical facilities being provided to prisoners. adSJ rawalpindi Syed Muhammad ilyas has ordered release of 17 inmates involved in minor cases. likewise, adSJ islamabad (East) Muhammad Haroon directed jail authorities to release two inmates over personal surety bonds. Superintendent adiala Jail asad warraich said that the jail authorities, following orders of judges, had released 19 prisoners. rda carries out operation against illegal infrastructures On the directions of the director General Muhammad Saif anwar Jappa, the Enforcement Squad rda carried out an operation against unauthorized/ illegal commercial building and demolished three illegal shops on high court road, sealed 3 plazas in Gulraiz housing scheme and 6 shops on Bostan Khan road, informed rda spokesman on wednesday.

He said operations against illegal/ unauthorized residential cum commercial buildings are underway in full swing to control illegal development. He said the Enforcement Squad rda including deputy director Building Control, incharge/ assistant director Building Control, deputy incharge, Building inspectors and others with the assistance of the police from the concerned police station carried out the operation against illegal commercial buildings. He said that the owners of the above-mentioned demolished and sealed properties were illegally construction commercial building without approval No Objection Certificates (NOC), plans and maps and violated the punjab development of Cities act 1976 and rda Building and Zoning regulations 2021.

He said rda has also received fees/ charges of rs2 million from illegal commercial buildings in lieu of commercialization fee. He said that the dG rda has directed the lU&BC wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He said that the dG rda has also directed the Building Control wing to conduct a survey regarding fees and charges for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps, plans of buildings and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in controlled area of rda.

He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss. The rda in the better interest of the general public has advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized real estate projects and high-rise buildings as the authority had not given any approval, he said, adding that “rda recommends the citizens to consult the authority before investing in such projects.”