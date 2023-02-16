Share:

PESHAWAR - The 7th edition of the National Road Cycling Championship Men/ Women, Elite/Junior competitions will commence from tomorrow (February 17) under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association in collaboration with Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Northern Bypass.

This was stated by President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and South Asian Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah at the Conference Room of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, international technical official Sarmad Khan were also present there.

The championship will continue up till February 20 in which more than 110 national and international cyclists from all 12 units including Army, Wapda, Railways, Crank Addicts, SSGC, PCF Technical Official team, POF Wah, Bikestan Cycling Academy, GilgitBaltistan, Islamabad, AJK, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Azhar Shah said that these races in different categories including road time trials individual and team events of both women and men would start on the Northern Bypass Road (Motorway) Peshawar for which all preparations and arrangements have been