TIMERGARA - Eight persons of the same family sustained injuries when a Datsun pick-up bound for Samarbagh from Awaro village crashed into a deep ravine at Sar Lara point here on Wednesday. According to police and witnesses, the incident occurred as a result of excessive speed.

They said the speeding Datsun pick-up lost control and crashed into a deep ravine on Wednesday, injuring eight people from the same family, including women. All of the injured were transported to the THQ Hospital Samarbagh by the Al-Khidmat ambulance. Sher Hakim, Hamza Khan, gul Zada, Rahim Badshah, Kashar Khan, Husna Bibi, Zaitoon Bibi, and Maryam Bibi were among those injured.

According to rescue officials, after receiving information about the unfortunate incident, the rescue team arrived at the scene within 21 minutes because there was no rescue station at Samarbagh.